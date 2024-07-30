Farrell Foundation hosts art-themed memory cafe Aug. 8

The Farrell Foundation for Brain Health will host a Memory Café, Art in August, on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the University Heights Library.

The enrichment program, guided by professionals, is for people with cognitive memory loss due to dementia or Alzheimer’s and their primary care partners.

At the event, Farrell Foundation resident artists will guide participants in creating a special piece of art. No art background is required for the activity. The experience is paired with refreshments in a café atmosphere.

The program offers opportunities for engagement and socialization, which are vitally important for the well-being of the individual affected.

The program is free, but registration is recommended. Call 216-321-4700 to register.