CH Municipal Court secures multiple grants

The Cleveland Heights Municipal Court (CHMC) was recently awarded $98,814 in grant funding from the Supreme Court of Ohio’s 2024 Technology Grant to upgrade audio and visual equipment crucial to its operations. The grant will fund improvements in the main courtroom and the lobby, and allow for additional enhancements in the second, smaller courtroom to be paid out of CHMC’s special projects fund.

The grant will support the implementation of a state-of-the-art hearing-assistance system in both courtrooms, replacing outdated devices prone to feedback issues. This new system will provide a more reliable and user-friendly experience for individuals with hearing impairments.

The funding will facilitate the installation of equipment in the court lobby necessary for efficient notifications regarding court proceedings, clerk information, and probation updates. This initiative aligns with CHMC’s commitment to enhancing public access to essential judicial information.

Additionally, the grant funds advanced audio technology designed to capture courtroom proceedings comprehensively, eliminating issues of inconsistent audio levels and ensuring accurate transcripts. This upgrade is particularly critical as CHMC continues to expand its virtual hearing capabilities in response to evolving legal practices. With upgraded audio and visual capabilities, we can ensure clearer recordings that are integrated seamlessly with our in-person and virtual courtroom operations.

I am also pleased to announce the receipt of a grant to acquire a state-of-the-art LiveScan fingerprint device, which will transform how we manage fingerprinting procedures. Accurate reporting of criminal case information is the foundation of a reliable background check system for possessing firearms, employment, and professional licensing. It also allows peace officers and the public to make informed decisions about safety. Fingerprinting is one of the most important tools in the accurate and cost-effective reporting of crime.

With the introduction of the LiveScan technology, prior challenges will be addressed through a streamlined digital fingerprinting process. The device will allow court personnel to capture fingerprints immediately after arraignment hearings, directly linking them to the respective case files. This integration ensures a seamless transition from the courtroom to the police department, reducing wait times and administrative burdens.

Those two grants are in addition to several others that were previously awarded and have already been implemented or are in the process of being implemented. For example, in late 2022, CHMC was awarded an ARPA grant totaling $72,249. The grant has allowed CHMC to embark on a cutting-edge virtual courtroom, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in court proceedings. In 2021, CHMC was awarded a grant to implement and accept electronic traffic citations. In 2020, CHMC was awarded $93,503 to install new video hardware for remote communications between the courtrooms, the probation department, and the Cleveland Heights jail. In 2019, CHMC was awarded $27,000 to improve the case-management system by incorporating e-courtroom data-capture forms, a user-friendly interface accessible to all court personnel, an integrated case link providing comprehensive access to defendant information, and a texting module for hearing notifications.

I am committed to improvement, including modernizing court operations to meet our community's evolving needs. I am also committed to operating in a fiscally responsible manner. CHMC has sought out and will continue to seek diverse funding options to meet these goals. For more information about Cleveland Heights Municipal Court and its initiatives, visit www.clevelandheightscourt.com.