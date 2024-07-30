Cedar Fairmount Summer Fest returns Aug. 11

After a hiatus due to COVID, the Cedar Fairmount Summer Festival returns this year for the first time since 2019. This summer’s festival will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11, from noon to 4 p.m.

The festival will feature live music performances by Blue Lunch and by Tony Quarles and The Discovery Band; an artisan vendor fair; and rides on the Euclid Beach Rocket Car. Also participating will be the city of Cleveland Water Buggy, Cleveland Heights’ K-9 officer, a fire truck, Heights High student musicians, Wizbang teen circus performers, face painters, and more.

Merchants and restaurants will offer special deals, along with streetside food for purchase.

Cleveland Heights Church, at 12412 Cedar Road, will host a children's fair with games for kids of all ages. Additional youth activities will be available inside the Crimson and Clover event space, at 12433 Cedar Road.

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture gave a $3,400 matching grant for the festival, and four other organizations—the Cedar Grandview Building, the Heights Medical Building, Mangano Law Office Co., LPA, and Strategic Properties—each donated $500 toward the cost of the event.

For more information about the Cedar Fairmount Street Festival, send an e-mail to info@cedarfairmount.org.