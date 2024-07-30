August shows wrap up UH summer concerts

The concert season at Walter Stinson Community Park is drawing to a close, but not before two big shows this month. University Heights resident Jason Patrick Meyers will perform on Aug. 8, and reggae group Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band concludes the season on Aug. 15.

Both shows are free, and will start promptly at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be at The Walt for both shows, as well as local bakery Milk & Cookies.

With his gritty vocals and acoustic guitar stylings, Meyers connects to his listeners with a well-crafted lyrical adventure of honesty lurking in every song. A 27-year veteran of the Cleveland music scene, Meyers spends his day as program coordinator in the Music Therapy Department at University Hospitals.

Meyers can also be heard spinning records from local bands every Monday and Saturday night on WJCU 88.7 FM.

The first 50 children in attendance will receive a Cooper the UH Brand Ambassador doll.

Carlos Jones has been entertaining audiences for over 35 years, first with I-Tal and First Light, before forming the Peace, Love, Unity Syndicate (the PLUS Band). Choosing to focus on bringing a positive message with his music, Jones has continued to win over a diverse group of new fans everywhere he plays.