Aug. 17 discussion takes on gun violence

On Saturday, Aug. 17, 3–6:30 p.m., the community is invited to join Moms Demand Action, Racial Equity Buddies, and Restorative Justice of Cleveland for a vital conversation on gun violence and its impact.

The program will also discuss potential measures to reduce and eliminate this scourge from our communities.

The event will be held at Forest Hill Church, 3031 Monticello Blvd. Light refreshments will be offered. After the presentations, there will be small-group discussions about restorative justice and gun violence.

To RSVP for the event, send an e-mail to racialequitybuddies@gmail.com.

The event’s organizers believe this is a timely and necessary community discussion.

On June 25, the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis, noting: “Firearm violence is widespread, with more than half (54 percent) of U.S. adults or their family members having experienced a firearm-related incident. Over the past decade, the number of deaths from firearm-related injuries, including suicides, homicides, and accidental deaths, has been increasing. Firearm violence is now the leading cause of death among children and adolescents."