Noble Gardeners’ Market welcomes select prepared foods

Noble Gardeners’ Market (NGM) will launch its seventh season on Saturday, Aug. 3. The market will run each Saturday through the end of September, 10 a.m. to noon. The market is located at the corner of Noble and Roanoke roads (one block north of Monticello Boulevard).

Sellers who grow vegetables, fruit and flowers in their backyards or community gardens are welcome to sell their abundance at the weekly market.

New this year, the market will welcome sellers of “Cottage Foods”—prepared goods defined by the state of Ohio that are prepared in the seller’s home kitchen and are “not potentially hazardous foods.”

Sellers will need to be familiar with ingredients that are allowed in the products, which include cookies, cakes, jams and candies. (Some foods cannot be sold as Cottage Foods. For example, cheesecakes, cream-filled donuts or frostings on baked goods or acidified foods are categorized differently because they require additional preservation considerations and are licensed differently.)

Sellers of Cottage Foods will also need to know the labeling requirements for their food offerings. Ingredient lists, the name and address of the producer, the weight of the product, and a statement that it is home produced are required on the label. A state of Ohio document listing all of the details is available at www.nobleneighbors.com.

NGM welcomes Cuyahoga County Department of Health inspectors during its market season, and complies with the state’s farmer’s market regulations. During COVID, NGM abided by additional rules, making it one of the “essential businesses” open during the pandemic.

Sellers at the market are not charged for space, but will need to provide their own table or ground cloth. All sellers must to post their prices and be prepared to provide change for their customers. Sellers are asked to check in upon arrival at the market and declare what they are selling that Saturday.

NGM is pleased to participate in the Heights Music Hop and will host a performance on Sept. 28. On other market days, NGM welcomes local musicians who are willing to offer their music to the neighborhood. For information, musicians should send an e-mail to nobleneighbors@gmail.com.

Noble Gardeners’ Market has become a popular feature of the Noble neighborhood that helps builds community in a unique, interdependent fashion. Buyers and sellers come from within the neighborhood and beyond, helping to make Noble a destination. (Thanks to FutureHeights’ Crowdsourced Conversatios for highlighting this positive aspect of the Noble neighborhoods!)

For more information about participating in Noble Gardeners’ Market, visit www.nobleneighbors.com or send an e-mail to nobleneighbors@gmail.com.