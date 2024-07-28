FH unites the Heights for fun and fundraising

Nearly 150 FutureHeights supporters, including community leaders, gathered at John Carroll University’s Dolan Center in University Heights on July 13 to honor two remarkable Heights residents, raise funds for important programs, and party for a cause.

Paint the Town, the 2024 edition of FutureHeights’ annual fundraiser, was a resounding success, raising substantial funds to power key local programs.

“We’re thrilled with the support we received from the community and excited for FutureHeights to move ahead and grow,” said Rhonda Davis-Lovejoy, co-chair of the FutureHeights board of directors.

Holding the event in University Heights is part of the nonprofit organization’s strategic plan to increase program offerings and small-business support in that partner city.

A highlight of the event came when FutureHeights’ Persons of the Year, John Emerman and Tatyana Rehn, founders of The Stone Oven Bakery Cafe, accepted accolades for 29 years of providing food and friendship in the Heights community. The pair recently retired, selling the Lee Road business to new local owners.

Attendees enjoyed first-class food and cocktails from some favorite local businesses, including The Fairmount, Saroj & Carlos, and The Stone Oven. They jammed to cocktail hour music by local legend DJ Neilism and boogied to an amazing live outdoor concert by Apostle Jones.

FutureHeights thanks all of the attendees, businesses and entertainers who made the event such a success, including auctioneer Michael E. Berland and all who bid on auction items.

The annual event drives funding for FutureHeights’ programs in community leadership development, community forums, support for local business owners, and housing revitalization projects. FutureHeights also produces and distributes the Heights Observer newspaper and sponsors the annual Heights Music Hop. Learn more at www.futureheights.org.