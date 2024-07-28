Coventry Village announces new executive director

The Coventry Village Special Improvement District (SID) has a new executive director—Matt Moore. He brings to the position a diverse background in the marketplace, nonprofit, and faith-based sectors. Through his creative company, Airloom, Moore also has decades of experience in the arts and marketing.

“The Coventry merchants and the SID are really looking forward to working with Matt Moore,” said Suzanne DeGaetano of Mac’s Backs, who recently celebrated 40 years in Coventry. “He is raising a family in the neighborhood and has worked in the district, so he has a deep and fundamental understanding about community issues that affect us.”

Though he works in a variety of environments, Moore’s approach to leadership has two consistent ingredients. “Usually, there’s a problem! When an organization feels stuck or frustrated, that’s where I like to jump in,” said Moore. “With a little strategic mapping and some acute encouragement, we can identify a next step and begin charting a course forward.”

The second ingredient is bringing together people from diverse perspectives—often crossing economic and cultural fault lines—and working toward a unified vision. “It takes all sorts of people to make something really beautiful—especially something as dynamic and complex as a neighborhood. Asking the right questions, and doing a lot of listening is vital for me,” said Moore. The best payoff for him is when a great idea comes from an unlikely—or previously uninvited—stakeholder.

In his initial explorations, Moore has quickly discovered two realities to be simultaneously true in Coventry. One is that the iconic street, which holds such a large space in Cleveland’s collective memory, feels a little defeated. Recent articles have claimed that Coventry has the highest number of vacancies it’s ever had. The second reality is that, even at partial capacity, Coventry Village is still one of Ohio’s most wonderful spots.

“Not many places in Ohio have 50 locally owned businesses within a five-minute neighborhood stroll,” noted Moore. Within a couple blocks, there are 20 locally owned places where one can eat and drink, take in live music or comedy seven nights a week, and find working-artist studios and a dozen nonprofits.

“With the unique retail shops, the expanded green space, the newly renovated library . . . I’ll take Coventry any day,” commented Moore. And he often does, working in the district a few days each week.

He believes the cozy village has an opportunity to write a compelling next chapter as it curates new additions to fill pandemic vacancies. Cleveland Heights realtor Sophie Boehlen calls Coventry “the heart and soul of Cleveland Heights,” and is bringing two new companies to the district.

With $15 million of cross-sector investment arriving within a 24-month period, Moore thinks the tide might be turning. Considering a renewed vision and plans from the two property owners with the most concentrated vacancies, Moore believes Coventry feels ripe for a renaissance.

“Coventry’s neighbors and loyal customers, its shops and institutions, they’re who make this place magical,” said Moore. “I am thrilled to help Cleveland’s friendliest and funkiest neighborhood spotlight the great things already happening and dream up ideas for its next act.”