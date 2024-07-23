Register now for July 24 'listening session' on Coventry PEACE building's future

On Wednesday, July 24, Heights Libraries will hold a moderated community listening session at which it invites community members to share opinions and ideas about the future of the Coventry PEACE building. The event will be held at Heights Libraries' Lee Road Branch, and will begin at 7 p.m.

Advance registration is required. To register, click on this link.

Heights Libraries has announced the following agenda:

PEACE building timeline PEACE Building Survey results Public comments Next steps





The library’s PEACE Building survey, posted on its website and available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YCQTGWG, will close July 28. Through the survey, the library states, “it wishes to know what you think” as the library “makes plans for the Coventry PEACE Building.”

The event will be moderated by Sarah Wolf, community-building programs manager for FutureHeights (the nonprofit organization that publishes the Heights Observer), and Gloria Craig.