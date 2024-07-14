HRRC Announces July Class Schedule

by Anne Goodfriend

Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC), 2520 Noble Road in Cleveland Heights, will have two classes in July:

           July, 23, 7–9 p.m., Ceramic Tile. The fee for this class is $25.

           July. 30, 7–9 p.m., Hardwood Floor Refinishing. The class fee is $25.

Income-based discounts of 50 to 100 percent are available for those who qualify.

To register for any HRRC class, visit http://hrrc-ch.org or call 216-381-6100, ext. 16.

Volume 17, Issue 8, Posted 10:58 AM, 07.14.2024