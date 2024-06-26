Sweet Siren Bakery marks one year with community celebration

Sweet Siren Bakery will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Owner Tiera Briggs—a "nearly lifelong Cleveland Heights resident"—invites the community to stop by the bakery, located at 2180 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, for a day of celebration, gratitude and fun.

“This anniversary celebration is not just a milestone for the bakery,” said Briggs, “but a heartfelt thank you to all who have made our success possible.”

Throughout the day, customers can partake of special discounts and surprise giveaways. Briggs and her team have planned a lineup of activities and giveaways for the whole family, including:

Cupcake decorating for kids : Little ones can unleash their creativity at the cupcake decorating station. All supplies will be provided, and staff will be on hand to assist.

: Little ones can unleash their creativity at the cupcake decorating station. All supplies will be provided, and staff will be on hand to assist. Kids cake-coloring contest: Young artists can participate in the cake-coloring contest, with sweet prizes awarded for the most imaginative designs.

Young artists can participate in the cake-coloring contest, with sweet prizes awarded for the most imaginative designs. Swag bags for the first 15 guests : Arrive early to snag a bag filled with Sweet Siren Bakery goodies, gift cards and surprises.

: Arrive early to snag a bag filled with Sweet Siren Bakery goodies, gift cards and surprises. Raffle: Enter to win prizes, including a brand new ‘Pro 5 Plus’ 5Q KitchenAid mixer.





At noon, Briggs will give a speech to share the bakery’s story, express her gratitude, and reflect on the journey of the past year.

For more information about the anniversary event and Sweet Siren Bakery, visit www.sweetsirenbakery.com, follow the bakery on social media (FB-@SweetSirenBakery and IG- SweetSiren_216), call 216-548-1532, or send an e-mail to tiera@sweetsirenbakery.com.