'Paint the Town' to support a better Heights

I’m a relative newbie to the Heights, but I’ve quickly learned to love it here. Why? Because the community is genuinely a community.

The vast majority of businesses here are locally owned, the neighborhoods are close-knit, and the level of social engagement by residents is truly impressive. That community spirit—along with reaching a point in life where I had time to volunteer for things—motivated me to find a way to try to give back.

This is how I found myself as a volunteer for FutureHeights, meeting awesome new people and helping plan a very cool event: The Future Heights “Paint the Town” fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, July 13, 5–9 p.m.

This year, for the first time, the celebration will take place in my home city of University Heights, at John Carroll University. Tickets are $150 and include tons of great food and drinks, fabulous live tunes from local favorite Apostle Jones, and music from longtime Heights superstar DJ Neilism (aka Neil Slobin), who will set the musical tone for dancing and fun.

So, it will be a fun time with great food, great music and a great cause. But it’s more than that.

Most importantly, the benefit supports the nonprofit's Heights-focused programs, including the Heights Observer, Neighborhood Mini-Grants, Crowdsourced Conversations, Neighborhood Leadership Workshops, FutureHomes housing revitalization, and the much-loved annual Heights Music Hop.

“This event is the financial engine that drives FutureHeights,” said Bob Brown, the organization’s interim director. “The sponsorships and ticket sales underwrite a lot of our programs and it’s never too late to make a contribution and join the fun.”

I’m excited about the event because I’m a networking junkie. I love meeting new people and building personal and professional relationships. “Paint the Town” offers an amazing opportunity for schmoozers like me (and maybe you) to expand their world because many leading citizens will be there. This is your chance to meet neighbors, make friends and maybe even grow your business.

It’s also a way to help Cleveland Heights and University Heights build stronger ties among the combined 60,000 residents who live in the two cities, share schools, and often work together on infrastructure and other community-building efforts. Every relationship matters when it comes making the Heights a better place.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit www.futureheights.org/events/2024-annual-benefit/.











