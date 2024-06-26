Boosters plan carnival kickoff to fall sports season

We may all be basking in the glow of summer, but Heights Athletic Boosters is already looking ahead to the start of the fall sports season. With a record-breaking football team about to return to the gridiron, and new coaches at the helm of several other fall sports teams, the possibilities are endless.

To kick off the season, Heights Athletic Boosters will host a carnival on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Heights High. While the cross-country team will be running miles from 7 a.m. that morning until 7 a.m. the next, in the team’s annual 24-hour relay, most events for the public will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Community members will have the chance to meet Tiger athletes, enjoy games and activities, compete at various sports, and prepare for the upcoming school year.

There will be a variety of activities to appeal to all age groups, from a Home Run Derby to bounce houses to a movie night under the stars. Some activities, such as photo booths, face painting, and giant board games, will be free, while others will require the purchase of tickets. Food trucks will be available as well, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Check out www.heightsathleticboosters.org or follow the Boosters on Facebook and Instagram throughout the summer to learn more and pre-purchase tickets.

Heights Athletic Boosters supports athletic programming across the CH-UH district, increasing access to all sports, and enhancing facilities and opportunities for Tiger student-athletes.