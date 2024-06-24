Register now for Noble Cigar Box Guitar Workshop

Back for its fourth year, the Noble Cigar Box Guitar Project is again offering a free summer Cigar Box Guitar Workshop for middle-schoolers.

Many practitioners say that the first rule of cigar box guitars is that there are no rules. Cigar box guitars are versatile. They incorporate a range of materials—cigar boxes and cookie tins as bodies; paint-can lids or pie plates as resonators. They suit a range of musical styles—rock, jazz, folk, and blues. In the hands of creative people, cigar box guitars demonstrate how commonplace, throwaway objects can be re-purposed into impressive musical instruments.



The workshop consists of four sessions over four days, Aug. 5, 6, 7, 8, 1:30–3 p.m., at Disciples Church, 3663 Mayfield Road, in Cleveland Heights.

Workshop participants will build their own three-string cigar box guitars from a kit that will be provided. They’ll learn how a guitar makes music, the basics of playing the guitar, and the origins of cigar box guitars. At the end of the workshop, they will take home the guitars they built.

The workshop is free, but space is limited and registration is required. For more information, visit www.noblecigarboxguitarproject.com.



The Noble Cigar Box Guitar Project is a collaboration between Hum & Strum and Noble Neighbors, with support from FutureHeights.