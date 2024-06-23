Hot fun in the summertime continues with UH's July concerts

The University Heights Summer Concert series heats up this month, with three artists making their Walter Stinson Community Park debut, plus a return engagement with the city’s Symphonic Band.

The Thursday night series resumes on July 11 at The Walt, with Afi ‘n the Mix. If you love the blues and love to groove, you will definitely want to be in the audience when Afi Scruggs and her band plays. A native of Nashville, Scruggs sings, and plays bass and piano. In addition, she’s a singer-songwriter as well as a producer.

Afi 'n the Mix is a family-friendly band that plays blues, rhythm & blues, soul and other grooving music. The group has played at several local festivals, including the South Euclid Food Truck Park, Public Square, Waterloo Arts Festival, and at the Beachland Tavern.

On July 18, The Sunrise Jones plays at The Walt for the first time.

Since 2013, The Sunrise Jones has been wowing crowds across Ohio with its spirited renditions of rock and pop’s most beloved jams. From headlining shows at The Music Box Supper Club, Rocksino, and Rock Hall, to entertaining football fans from the main stage of the 2021 NFL Draft, this talented group has made a name as one of the best cover bands in the Land.

Following these two shows at The Walt, on July 25 the series moves across Warrensville Center Road to John Carroll University for the second show of the season from the University Heights Symphonic Band (UHSB).

At the Hamlin Quad, UHSB will present a selection of classical music, as well as songs from movies and Broadway shows.

Radiate Live will then perform at The Walt on Aug. 1. Featuring Ashley Armanni (award-winning vocalist in Cleveland Magazine’s Best of Cleveland Contest) and Marc McMillion of “America’s Got Talent,” Radiate Live is a group of high-energy musicians who play a diverse selection of up-beat dance music. Radiate Live has played many big-time events in Northeast Ohio, including at the Rock Hall, Cleveland Metroparks 100th Anniversary Celebration, and play-off games at Progressive Field.

All shows start at 7 p.m., and are free. Food trucks will serve at all shows at The Walt, and Libby Stineman from Milk and Cookies will set up shop at all concerts.