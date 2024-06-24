Free camp surveys diverse dance forms

Blakk Jakk Dance Collective will offer dance instruction to 10- to 14-year-olds at its free summer dance camp, Aug. 12–16, to be held at the Cultural Arts Center at Disciples Christian Church (DCC). The camp’s theme is “Dance forms throughout the years.”

The five-day camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday though Friday. While the camp is free, space is limited. Register online at www.discipleschristian.org. Campers will need to provide their own lunches and snacks.

Blakk Jakk Dance Collective regularly offers programs for young people and adults at the Cultural Arts Center.

For additional information, call DCC at 216-382-5344.