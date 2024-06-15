Noble Library hosts reopening ceremony, then closes due to technical issues

On Sunday, June 2, more than 500 residents celebrated the expansion and renovation of the Heights Libraries Noble Neighborhood branch.

Due to unforeseen challenges with phone and Internet lines, the building had to close after the celebration to ensure that phones and computers would be up and running for customers and staff. The building was expected to reopen on Monday, June 17. A subsequent announcement posted on Heights Libraries' website indicates that the Noble branch now will be closed until July 8.

The renovation and expansion doubled the size of the heavily used branch. The design, by architecture firm Bostwick Design Partnership, took into account feedback and suggestions from residents, gathered 2021–22 through community meetings and surveys.

In her opening remarks, Heights Libraries’ Director Nancy Levin thanked residents for telling the library what they wanted, and needed, at the new branch. “We have given you what you asked for,” she said, and was greeted with a round of applause.

“We were truly overjoyed to see all of our patrons and friends,” said Constance Dickerson, Noble branch manager. “They have been so patient during the construction, and we’re so happy to be able to offer them this beautiful building that will provide free services that they need, like computer classes, a maker space, a storytelling room for their children, and meeting rooms. It’s an investment in the entire Noble Neighborhood community.”