Cain Park presents 'Big Fish' June 20–30

Cain Park’s summer production of “Big Fish the Musical” is set to captivate audiences June 20–30, at Cain Park’s Alma Theater. Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that blends fantasy, romance, and heartfelt storytelling.

“Big Fish the Musical” follows the incredible life journey of Edward Bloom, a man with a penchant for telling larger-than-life stories about his adventures. His son, Will, on the brink of becoming a father himself, embarks on a quest to unravel the truth behind his father's epic tales. As the lines between myth and reality blur, the audience is treated to a rich tapestry of vivid characters and poignant moments that celebrate the human spirit.

Directed by Joanna May Cullinan, this production features a stellar cast of local talent, including Connor Stout as Edward Bloom and Ryan Sweeney as Will Bloom. The show’s dynamic score by Andrew Lippa, combined with Monica Olejko's breathtaking choreography and Richard Morris's innovative set design, will transport audiences into a world of imagination and wonder.

"We are thrilled to bring ‘Big Fish’ to Cain Park this summer," said Cullinan. "The story’s universal themes of love, family, and the power of storytelling resonate deeply, and we can't wait to share this magical journey with our community."

The performance schedule is:

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, June 20–22, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, June 26–29: 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 30, 2 p.m.





Tickets are available for purchase by phone (216-371-3000), at the Cain Park box office, and online at https://cainpark.com. Tickets are $25 for the preview performance on Thursday, June 20. Tickets for other performances are $32, with discounted tickets for seniors ($30) and students ($17). On opening night, Friday, June 21, a reception for the cast and all attendees will directly follow the show, featuring drinks and cake.

Members of The Alma Club save money when purchasing tickets to multiple shows. For information, call 216-371-3000.