UH welcomes 'Beautiful Home' nominations

University Heights’ 2025 Beautiful Home Awards nominations are underway. Throughout the summer, and no later than Sept. 15, residents are invited to nominate homeowners who exhibit an outstanding investment in their property in a variety of award categories.

The Beautiful Homes Committee, a group of residents appointed by the mayor, reviews the nominees, and winners are announced at the annual University Heights Civic Awards in the fall. With the exception of current committee members, anyone can nominate a house for consideration, as long as it’s not for sale. Self-nominations are also welcome.

“For more than 60 years, University Heights has recognized homeowners who have done an outstanding job in maintaining their homes, enhancing the city’s neighborhoods, and enabling a sustainable and vibrant community,” said Deanna Bremer Fisher, chief of staff for the city of University Heights.

The city experienced a significant jump in community participation last year, boasting 41 nominations and 25 winners, compared to 26 and 17, respectively, in 2023. The committee’s goal is to build on that momentum and raise more awareness heading into this year’s process. As part of the effort, the committee seeks to continually refine the program, ensuring it is inclusive, informed and thorough.

There are a variety of award categories, some of which focus on: curb appeal, front door and entryway design, environmental sustainability, landscaping, and, more recently, one that honors homeowners who have shown consistent upkeep of their home and grounds for 20 years or more.

Many feel the Beautiful Home Awards adds an important component to the community. Shana Washington, who won the “Two-in-a-Row” category this past year, said she feels the program “encourages others to take pride in the beauty of their homes.” Another 2024 award winner, Elizabeth Blunck, stated, “It helps build a more vibrant community. It celebrates that everyone experiences beauty and nature in different ways!”

To nominate a home, and view the full list of categories and criteria, visit www.universityheights.com/nominate-beautiful-homes. Information about volunteering to serve on the Beautiful Homes Committee or other boards and commissions is available at www.universityheights.com/volunteer/.