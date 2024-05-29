UH kicks off summer concert series June 13

“Do You Remember” is the first single off Lauren Lanzaretta’s new album, Soul Ties. Residents and visitors will be treated to a powerful performance—one they will long remember—at Walter Stinson Community Park when Lanzaretta makes her University Heights debut on Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m.

Lanzaretta says concertgoers can expect to hear original songs from her three studio albums, as well as a handful of fun covers.

“I love to connect with my audience—to go deeper and bring messages of hope and healing,” she said. “I’m always hoping to move people in some way, move them toward their most authentic self and toward healing.”

Lanzaretta has earned many nominations and awards for her talents, and was named “Best Singer” by Cleveland Scene. She has opened for Machine Gun Kelly, performed at the Cleveland Rocks New Year’s Eve Show with Drew Carey, and has sung the national anthem across the country.

Her University Heights concert will feature songs from Soul Ties, which Lanzaretta describes as a “coming out” album of sorts.

“I came out later in life as a gay woman at the age of 35, and am just now writing lyrics that reflect my love life in a more authentic way,” she said. “This album is truly a groundbreaking and vulnerable effort, and I am hoping it will be inspiring to those who listen.”

Lanzaretta’s concert is just the start of UH's 2024 season. This year’s lineup is the most eclectic one yet, featuring new performers and returning favorites. In addition to Lanzaretta, University Heights will host two more shows in June:

June 20 – Monica Robins & The Whiskey Kings. Robins is WKYC’s senior health reporter by day, and by night she’s a rock star. Monica Robins & The Whiskey Kings have been rocking Cleveland since 1998 with classic rock hits of the last four decades, and more. This show, presented in partnership with NOPEC, marks their first concert in University Heights.

June 27 – University Heights Symphonic Band. John Carroll University is the summer home for the UH Symphonic Band. Its first summer concert of 2024 will be the band’s annual Patriotic Show and traditional “Salute to Service” at the Hamlin Quad. Founded in 1970, the UH Symphonic Band is a wind ensemble sponsored by the city of University Heights.