Russell and Costello to host Legal Aid advice clinic June 29

In a press release, Cleveland Heights City Council Vice President Davida Russell announced that she and Judge J.J. Costello will collaborate with the Legal Aid Society (LAS) of Cleveland to host a LAS Brief advice clinic on June 29, as part of the Russell’s ongoing Tenant Landlord Series. The event aims to offer tailored legal guidance and support to individuals facing civil legal issues.



The clinic will take place on Saturday, June 29, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the newly reopened Heights Libraries Noble Neighborhood Branch.

The program will begin with a session on tenant-landlord rights led by Judge Costello.

Attendees will then have the opportunity to engage with 14 volunteer attorneys specializing in housing, family law, consumer rights, estate planning, and expungement inquiries, supported by the law firm Squire Patton and Boggs.

“We’re committed to ensuring access to justice for all members of our community,” said Russell. “This partnership with the Legal Aid Society will empower individuals by providing the knowledge and resources they need to navigate complex legal matters.”



For more information, contact Russell at councilwomanrussell@gmail.com.

