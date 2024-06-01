'Paint the Town' at FH's July benefit

FutureHeights invites everyone to celebrate its 22 years of community engagement at this year’s annual benefit party on Saturday, July 13, 5–9 p.m.

The party will embrace the Heights’ entertainment and restaurant scene, highlighting the theme Paint the Town!

Set against the beautiful campus of John Carroll University and its Dolan Center for Science and Technology, the party will feature unique drinks and appetizers from The Fairmount and hors d'oeuvres from Saroj & Carlos. Along with specialty cocktails and delicious food, there will be music, dancing, a silent auction, a concert by Apostle Jones, and an opportunity to mingle with residents and leaders of Cleveland Heights and University Heights and celebrate efforts to improve our cities with neighbors from around the Heights.

Continuing its annual tradition of recognizing those who make a difference in the Heights community, FutureHeights will honor John Emerman and Tatyana Rehn of Stone Oven Bakery as FutureHeights’ “Persons of the Year.” Under their ownership, Stone Oven has been more than just a bakery; it’s a much-beloved community gathering place. (Emerman and Rehn recently sold the business to new, local, owners.) Join FutureHeights in honoring Emerman and Rehn for their decades of service to our community.

FutureHeights is looking to the future and continued, positive change as it builds on the successes of the past two decades. The benefit will support the nonprofit's Heights-focused programs, including the Heights Observer, Neighborhood Mini-Grants, Crowdsourced Conversations, Neighborhood Leadership Workshops, FutureHomes housing revitalization, and the much-loved annual Heights Music Hop.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit www.futureheights.org/events/2024-annual-benefit/.