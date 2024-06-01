LEI's summer programs invite teens to unplug

This summer Lake Erie Ink’s (LEI) programs offer teens the opportunity to disconnect from their devices and create in real time with real people.

LEI creates spaces where teens can amplify their creativity and connection through summer camps and workshops for sixth- through 12th-graders that feature storytelling in its many forms.

Content Creators, July 8–12, 1–4 p.m., $125:

At LEI’s Content Creators camp, teens are empowered to become the next generation of storytellers and digital content creators. Through hands-on activities, workshops, and group projects, participants will dive deep into the fundamentals of storytelling, script development, and creative content creation. Whether it's crafting a short film, crafting engaging social media content, or producing a podcast, this camp equips teens with the tools to bring their ideas to life and share their creativity with the world.

Have You Heard? Teen Podcasting Workshop, July 8­–30, 5–8 p.m., free:

Teens who have a passion for audio storytelling will love this intensive workshop where they will learn the art of gathering sound, conducting interviews, scripting, and producing their own nonfiction audio stories. The results are powerful narratives that reflect the lives and communities of the participants, showcased in a special exhibition at the close of the workshop.

Poetry in the Park, Thursdays, June 13 through July 18, 6:30–8 p.m., free:

This program encourages teens to express themselves through original poetry, engage in open mic sessions, and participate in creative writing workshops. It's a chance to let emotions flow freely, and find solace and inspiration in being outdoors.

Pride Outside: LGBTQ+ Voices, Mondays, June 10 through July 22, 6:30–8 p.m., free:

Pride Outside offers a safe and inclusive space in which teens can explore and express their creative writing talents. Through workshops, group discussions, and public art, teens not only hone their storytelling skills but also contribute to a vibrant collection of LGBTQ+ literature, amplifying their voices and experiences in a world that often tries to silence them.

Through its summer programs, LEI provides teens with an opportunity to unplug, embrace the transformative power of creativity, and find new ways to tell their stories.

To register, or to inquire about available scholarships, go to https://lakeerieink.org/teens/.