It’s bicycling season in the Heights

Heights Bicycle Coalition (HBC) and its community partners hosted and supported several events during National Bike Month in May, including Bike to Work Day fueling stations, the annual Ride of Silence, community forums, bike and pedestrian counts, and community rides. The city of Cleveland Heights issued a resolution declaring May as Mary Dunbar Bike Month.

With warmer weather and longer days, June is an excellent time to build on that momentum. HBC is hosting and supporting several events this month, and invites everyone to come out to ride.

Information regarding dates and locations can be found at www.heightsbicyclecoalition.org/ and on HBC's social media pages (https://linktr.ee/heightsbicyclecoalition).

HBC’s Tuesday Bike Rides season starts on June 4, with rides every other Tuesday through October. These are slow-paced rides around the communities served by HBC (Cleveland Heights, University Heights, Shaker Heights, and South Euclid). Each ride starts from a different location, and the routes are accessible to riders of all abilities. Bicyclists meet at the starting point at 6:30 p.m. and the ride starts at 7 p.m. The June 4 ride will start at Victory Park in South Euclid, and the June 18 ride will set off from the Cleveland Heights Community Center.

Cedar Lee Bikes in Cleveland Heights leads monthly bikes ride on the first Sunday of the month. The next one will be on Sunday, June 2. Cyclists meet at 10:30 a.m. at Cedar Lee Bikes, 2309 Lee Road, with the ride beginning at 11 a.m.

The next Ride with the Mayor, on Sunday, June 9, features Mayor Brennan of University Heights. Community members are encouraged to arrive at Walter Stinson Community Park, 2313 Fenwick Road, starting at 1:30 p.m., to ride at 2 p.m.

HBC is a chapter of Bike Cleveland, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that seeks to create a region that is sustainable, connected, healthy, and vibrant by promoting bicycling and advocating for safe and equitable transportation for all. HBC serves to make the communities it serves more bike-friendly through education, advocacy, and community events.