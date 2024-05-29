FutureHeights names Bailey and Brown interim leaders

While FutureHeights restructures and develops its next strategic plan, the board of directors is pleased to announce that Brenda Bailey, currently FutureHeights' volunteer coordinator, has been named as the interim manager, and Robert (Bob) Brown, former FutureHeights board president, has agreed to serve as the interim executive director.

The board recognizes Bailey’s attention to detail and enthusiasm for the Heights—qualities that have been invaluable in building the nonprofit community development corporation’s volunteer and donor lists, and ensuring the monthly delivery of the Heights Observer to Heights businesses and institutions. Bailey will continue to support the rest of the FutureHeights team through the organization’s restructuring and transition, as FutureHeights moves forward.

Brown, a former planning department director for the city of Cleveland, has more than 38 years of experience in city planning. He has been active in FutureHeights for many years, having served on the Planning and Development Committee, the Housing Committee, and as a board chairperson. Brown also served as an interim executive director for the MidTown CDC in Cleveland. The board is thankful that Brown has volunteered his expertise during this important time of transition.