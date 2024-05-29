Celebrate middle-school filmmakers at June 16 screening

Building Heights, a cornerstone nonprofit in Cleveland Heights, proudly presents the fourth-season screening of Heights Middle School Shorts (HMSS) at the Cedar Lee Theatre on June 16 (Father’s Day), at 6:30 p.m.

Initiated in 2020, HMSS is more than a film camp; it's a launchpad for young creatives in the Heights community. Supported tirelessly by the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, HMSS has grown into a pivotal force in nurturing the filmmakers of tomorrow.

While the young filmmakers are currently in the throes of production, the screening audience should expect to take in exciting dramas and heartwarming tales of friendship and adventure. These stories, crafted with the guidance of industry professionals such as Cynthia Booker, an Emmy-winning journalist, are poised to dazzle and move audiences with their originality and emotional depth.

This year, HMSS celebrates Antonio Harper's homecoming. A distinguished HMSS alum turned Hollywood director and producer, Harper’s journey from Heights student to film industry professional embodies the dreams HMSS strives to ignite.

"Returning to HMSS isn't just a homecoming for me," Harper said. “It's a chance to give back to the place where my cinematic dreams took flight. I remember the eager faces of young filmmakers, just like I was, ready to tell their stories to the world."

One of the first HMSS film instructors, Harper went west to pursue his dreams in Los Angeles, at the company he founded with his partner, Abby Burton, West 10 G Productions.

Don’t miss this inspiring event. Join the young filmmakers on the red carpet to celebrate their achivements. To secure tickets, and learn how to contribute to the success of future filmmakers, visit https://heightsmiddleschoolshorts.org.

HMSS is fostered by partnerships with the Tabor Family and the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation.

Building Heights believes in the transformative power of the arts. Its mission is to nurture young minds and foster an environment where creativity can flourish. Through HMSS and other initiatives, it provides the tools, guidance, and support necessary for young talents to explore and excel in the cinematic arts.