Artful presents Batrachomyomachia

This summer, ARTFUL is at it again—producing another community-devised theater piece through a series of workshops and summer youth camps. Batrachomyomachia—an Homeric epic, which translates as the battle between the frogs and the mice—is this year’s theme.



The camps and workshops begin in mid-July, and the schedule will be posted by mid-June on ARTFUL’s website, https://artfulcleveland.org. For information, send an e-mail to artacts_ltd@outlook.com.

Already, high-school interns are working together to create prototypes for the murine and froggish headpieces, armor and other props that will bring to life this humorous epic.

The first two performance will be at the newly renovated Brownhoist Ballroom, at 4403 St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland, Aug. 23 and 25. The final performance will take place in UH”s Walter Stinson Park on Sept. 29.





