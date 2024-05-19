Feinberg Gallery's summer season opens May 24

Cain Park’s Feinberg Art Gallery kicks off the summer season with Forests of Thoughts: Elevation of the Ordinary, featuring the work of recent Cleveland Institute of Art (CIA) graduates Liana Gonzalez and Thomas Smith.

The exhibition will open with a public reception on Friday, May 24, 6–8 p.m. in the Alma Courtyard. It will be on view until Sunday, June 30..

Forest of Thoughts showcases a through line from the end of the artists’ academic careers to the present, as they learn to create, collaborate, and exhibit in their post-grad lives. The concepts for the featured works are built on the foundation of both artists’ individual BFA thesis presentations, then reimagined and integrated to create an immersive experience for viewers.

“I am so excited to feature Liana and Thomas’ work, and capture the energy their collaboration will bring,” stated Michelle Barnicky Stachnik, the gallery’s curator. “The Feinberg Gallery wants to exhibit artists in all phases of their careers. This show will highlight the artists’ transition from student to working artist. Releasing the entire space to their concepts will be invigorating and something entirely new for the gallery.”

It will be the first full-immersive installation in the Feinberg Gallery featuring artists’ use of familiar, ordinary objects to draw in the viewer while challenging how one identifies with those objects when they are used or placed in a different context.

The exhibit is part of an ongoing collaboration between Cain Park and CIA, as both institutions strive to keep the arts in the Greater Cleveland Area relevant, accessible, and thriving.

All Feinberg Art Gallery exhibits are free to the public. Throughout the Cain Park summer season, the gallery opens one hour prior to all performances in the Alma Theater and Evans Amphitheater, and will remain open through intermission.

For more information on Cain Park exhibits and events, visit www.cainpark.com or call the box office at 216-371-3000.

Cain Park provides experiences in the performing arts and arts education. Comprising multiple venues lin a one-of-a-kind historic outdoor setting, Cain Park has been owned and operated by the city of Cleveland Heights since 1938.