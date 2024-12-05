Reaching Heights names Penick new director

Reaching Heights is excited to introduce the newest addition to its leadership team, Erica C. Penick, who joins the organization as executive director.

Penick brings with her a wealth of experience and a commitment to equity, community, and service, and is no stranger to the world of nonprofit management and leadership. With a proven track record as a C-Suite professional and advisor, Penick has expertise in revenue generation, donor cultivation, funding alignment, strategy, branding, and communications. Her skills in identifying improvement opportunities and implementing effective solutions have helped numerous organizations achieve their objectives.

Penick’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion is evident. She believes in fostering dialogue, promoting education, and dismantling exclusionary practices to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard and valued. With a core value of equity for all in the CH-UH district, Reaching Heights knows its work and mission are in capable, principled hands.

Penick earned a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in human resources management from Chancellor University, an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Cleveland State University’s Monte Ahuja College of Business, and a professional certification from Harvard University’s Harvard Business School of Executive Education, specializing in strategic perspectives in nonprofit management. Penick is also a graduate of Leadership Cleveland (2019) and The Stokes Leadership Institute (2018). She has served on several nonprofit boards, including The Cleveland Foundation’s Fenn Committee Advisory Board and the Cleveland Diversity Advisory Board of the National Diversity Council.

Reaching Heights is dedicated to connecting the Heights community with its CH-UH public schools, to foster highly valued educational experiences for all students. With Penick at the helm, Reaching Heights is confident that it will continue to provide high-quality programming and impactful community connections that support Heights schools, students, and their families.

Join Reaching Heights in welcoming Penick, and in working together to provide the next generation with the support, resources, and knowledge they need to succeed and thrive.