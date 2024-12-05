May 18 flea market to feature 'table top treasures'

Are you an artist, with handcrafted wonders you'd like to sell? Have you collected fascinating items that are now itching to find new homes? Are you looking for new treasures for your home or office?

Sellers and buyers alike are invited to the inaugural Noble Road “Table Top Treasures” Flea Market on May 18, 10 a.m. to noon. The Monticello-Noble flea market has been planned to celebrate the community and support the “We Are Noble” event, taking place May 17–19.

The Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC) at 2520 Noble Road has opened its parking lot to accommodate the set up of 10 tables of wares.

Seller participation is thus limited to the first 10 vendors who sign up. A $10 donation (made out to HRRC with “Noble Road” written in the memo line) will reserve a space where a seller can set up a table and chair. Only items that can sit on the table are permitted at this flea market. Donations will support the work and efforts of the HRRC and its staff in the Noble Road neighborhood of Cleveland Heights.

The community is invited to shop, meet neighbors, make new friends, and visit nearby restaurants and retail spaces.

For additional information and to reserve a vendor spot, e-mail your name, e-mail address, and phone number to Helen Hertz (hertz.helen@gmail.com) or Diane Hallum (dhallum@earthlink.net.

Organizers hope to hold more flea markets this summer—so stay tuned!