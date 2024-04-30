LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS / Cleveland Heights University Heights Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights

MARCH 18, 2024

Dobama Theater

Board actions

Director’s report

Public service report





Present were Vikas Turakhia (board president), Annette Iwamoto (vice president), Patti Carlyle (secretary), Dana Fluellen, Tyler McTigue, Melissa Soto-Schwartz, and Hallie Turnberrez. The meeting lasted one hour.

Dobama Theater

Nathan Motta, artistic director of Dobama Theatre (a partner to Heights Libraries), shared their programming. They consult with local experts about each of their plays. Theater participation is approximately 80 percent of pre-covid levels. Their community outreach includes over 200 in-school workshops.

Board actions

The board proclaimed April 7-13 as National Library Week.

The board acted and reported on several personnel positions. A new human resources manager will start on April 15. Sam Lapides has concluded a four-month assignment as interim safety and security services manager. Steve Eigisti has been promoted from full time associate to full time librarian at the Coventry Branch. The board combined two part time associate positions into one full time associate position to be devoted to outreach service for homebound and senior customers and promoted Ronie Hayes to the full time position. Due to increased programming, especially in the area of culinary literacy, the board converted a part time circulation assistant position into a part time adult services associate position at the Coventry branch. The board hired Faith Sturtevant as a new administrative assistant.

Director’s report

The library hours on April 8 during the total solar eclipse are being widely publicized. They are posted on the Heights Library website: https://heightslibrary.org/.

The library is partnering with AARP to provide space to help people complete their taxes. There are not enough volunteers to handle the need.

Match Madness - a donor has offered to match $25,000 of donations from March 17- April 8. There will be a fundraiser at Cilantro Taqueria in Coventry on Wednesday, March 27 where 20 percent of the proceeds will go to PEACE Park.

Noble Library is on target to open June 2.

The library secured two exhibits for the Lee Road Library by the Northeast Ohio Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc. organization, which were well received.

Eight public libraries in Ohio have levy issues on the March 19 ballot.

The theme for National Library Week, April 7-13, is “Ready, Set, Library!” The daily themes include the right to read and recognition of all library workers.

Public service report

Hundreds of puzzles were exchanged in the library’s first puzzle swap. This event brought in 98 puzzlers of all ages to the Lee Road Library. There is a strong desire for frequent opportunities to sustainably support these hobbyists.

New equipment comes to the Memory Lab, including several digital converters and adapters: converter for cassette to MP3 via SD card, 8mm and super 8 films digitizer converter, USB audio capture card, Slide N Scan film and slide scanner, HD Capture Box Video to Digital converter, and Emerson DVD/VCR Combo and Cassette Adaptor VHS-C to VHS.

The Coventry Library participated in the Symbolic Monarch Migration project for the second year. Symbolic (i.e., not real butterflies) monarch butterflies are mailed to schools near the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in Central Mexico. These symbolic butterflies build bridges of communication among participants in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Noble Road Librarian Steve Sanders participated in a focus group hosted by the Oklahoma University Library and Dr. June Abbas, information science professor. The purpose was to discuss service to refugee/immigrant populations, formation of partnerships with other organizations, and the challenges of delivering service to this community.

University Heights Youth Services Librarians Hannah Van Jura, Kate Atherton, and Angie George began visiting Gesu preschool in February for the first time since COVID.

To celebrate Black History Month, youth services hosted a Women in History Ohio performer who played the role of Jane Edna Hunter, a trailblazer who established what became the Phillis Wheatley Association of Cleveland. Eighteen customers of all ages enjoyed the performance.

LWV Observer: Judith Beeler.

Information about the board, board meeting minutes and audio recordings of board meetings can be found at https://heightslibrary.org/locations/heights-libraries-board/.