Register now for summer music camp

Students from the middle grades have an opportunity to shine musically this summer by attending the Reaching Heights Summer Music Camp. This music-immersion week starts June 10 and ends with a public performance on June 15, when the inter-generational orchestra shares the music it's shaped during 11 rehearsals.

Instrumental music students completing grades six through eight this school year, who are residents of the CH-UH school district, are eligible to participate in this joyful and demanding week. Registration by May 15 is appreciated and recommended. Space is limited.

The camp experience has been carefully designed to emphasize collaboration and growth in the context of fun. Silly hats and theme days, popsicles, and recreation breaks add a light touch to the week.

The camp's goal is to give emerging musicians, who have at least two years of experience playing in their school music program, the chance to experience the rewards of sustained effort, guided by expert coaches and inspiring mentors, and enjoy the friendships that are formed by working together.

The music camp is a partnership between Reaching Heights and the school district. It is held at Cleveland Heights High School, and the Heights High orchestra director, Dan Heim, is the camp's music director. The professional staff includes many alumni of the Heights music program, community professionals, and district music staff members Tamar Gray, Daniel Hershman-Rossi, Kymeron Carter, Katie Malquest and Stew Pharis.

Reaching Heights established the camp in 2005 as a way to support the Heights tradition of musical excellence and to give more children access to enrichment opportunities. Music is a unique and powerful way to teach children to communicate, connect, build confidence and develop life-long skills.

Learning to play an instrument well, and to experience the pleasure that comes from making music with others, takes time, guidance, practice and determination. The camp helps jump-start those skills and solidifies campers' interest in music.

Visit www.reachingheights.org to register, to view last year’s concert, and to learn more. The fee is $200, with scholarships available upon request.