Rangers take CH50+ hockey championship

The Cleveland Heights 50+ hockey league closed its 2023–24 season with the league championship game on Friday, March 22, at the Cleveland Heights Civic Center North Rink.

The league’s four teams—the Blues, Leafs, Lightning and Rangers—had battled through a season that began in late September and finished up early this March. Only the Blues and Rangers were left standing after the semifinals, and the table was set for the two teams to meet in a one-game winner-take-all final.

The final was a spirited contest that ended with the Rangers on top. The Rangers, led by team captain Bob Dobrowsky, jumped to a 1-0 lead in the early minutes of the first period. The Blues, led by captain Colin Johnson, tied the game 1-1 in the second period. The Rangers scored the final (and unanswered) goal in the third period to break the tie and take home the championship trophy.

According to League Commissioner Paul Oppedal, “The Rangers were the team to beat all season long, finishing first in points, wins, GF, and GA (and penalties!).”

Games during the season consist of three 15-minute periods with a one-minute intermission between periods. There is one referee per game.

To learn more about the league (which is for experienced players at the B and C skater level) contact Oppedal at ch50hl@outlook.com or visit https://oh-clevelandheightsparksandrec.civicplus.com/324/Cleveland-Heights-50-Hockey-League.

The league also is open to players from all nearby cities.