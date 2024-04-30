Quilt show opens May 10 at Sophie La Gourmande

Barb Lind’s narrative quilts will be the focus of a solo exhibition at Sophie La Gourmande, May 10 through mid-July. The opening reception is planned for Friday, May 10, 6–9 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale of Lind’s quilts will be donated to refugee relief.

Lind is a longtime Heights resident whose quilts have been featured at The Cleveland Museum of Art, the Ohio Craft Museum, and Firelands Association for the Visual Arts, and are in the corporate collections of Cleveland State University’s College of Law, and McGregor Home.

More than 40 years ago, Lind, a native of Cleveland’s industrial inner city, married into a Mennonite family from rural Kansas. Creating a quilt together—Lind’s first—provided common ground on which to build a relationship with her new mother-in-law.

It turned out to have been a life-changing experience for Lind, whose quilts incorporate various construction techniques and found objects and images, and reflect her ideas, cultural commentary and fierce wit.

Sophie La Gourmande, a modern patisserie and café that highlights seasonal menus and a passion for French technique—and supports local artists—is located at 2277 Lee Road. Its regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, contact Lind at barbaralind3392@icloud.com.