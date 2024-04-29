Plans underway for May 18 Tiger 5K and Fun Run

Lace-up your running shoes—it’s time for the 3rd Annual Tiger 5K, benefitting all seven CH-UH elementary schools. The community event will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Cleveland Heights High School track.

The race will begin and end on the Heights High track. The certified 5K is open to all ages and abilities. Walkers are welcome!

In addition to the 5K, the CH-UH elementary school PTAs will also host a 10 a.m. Fun Run for younger runners, which will also take place at the high school track.

“Whether you are a runner, walker, cheerleader, or volunteer, there’s a place for you to participate,” said Erin Brunet Espuela, one of this year’s race directors.

Sign up in advance to participate, at https://runsignup.com/tiger5k2024. All registered runners will receive an official Tiger 5K t-shirt.

This year, the PTAs have created a community volunteer signup, https://signup.com/go/APkNtTm, for those interested. Businesses and individuals alike can make a difference by sponsoring the event or volunteering their time. Donations are greatly appreciated.

All proceeds will be split equally among the seven elementary schools, supporting PTA programming across the district.

The race provides an opportunity for community members to get out into the neighborhood, whether or not they are competitive runners.

“This event truly embodies what makes Cleveland Heights special: it is intergenerational, family-friendly, and nature-promoting,” Brunet Espuela said. “The community support we have received really helps our district shine.”

After the 5K and Fun Run, participants are invited to stick around for ice cream provided by alumni Pete and Mike Mitchell, of Mitchell’s Ice Cream; a DJ; a raffle table; and more.

Check out highlights from last year’s run at https://vimeo.com/830624851.

All questions/sponsorship inquiries should be e-mailed to heightstiger5k@gmail.com.