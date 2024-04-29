Over 2,500 gather at The Walt for the eclipse

More than 2,500 gathered at Walter Stinson Community Park on April 8 for the total solar eclipse.

University Heights and the Heights Libraries, in cooperation with Destination Cleveland, hosted “A Black Out to Remember” to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event, as University Heights was in the path of totality.

Party guests enjoyed the spectacular show in the sky, as well as children’s activities, Odd Dog Coffee, and music provided by disc jockeys Zachary Sinutko and Emily Davala of WJCU 88.7 FM.