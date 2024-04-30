Officer West memorial fundraiser set for May 19

Boss Dog Brewing Company, at 2179 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, will host this year’s Mega Raffle Event to benefit The Officer Jason D. West Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships for cadets in the Cleveland Heights Police Academy.

The family-friendly event is planned for Sunday, May 19, 5–8 p.m., and will include games for kids and adults. The event is free. Attendees will partake of finger food and a chance to vie for silent-raffle prizes donated by area businesses.

Regular menu items, beer and other beverages from the bar will be available for purchase.

Board President Lita Gonzalez said that the organization holds the Mega Raffle each year to raise money for the scholarship fund, noting, “It is the only fundraising event we hold, and all money raised during this fundraiser goes directly to the scholarships.”



The Officer Jason D. West Memorial Fund is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization that was started by area residents, businesses, and police officers to remember Officer West’s dedication to law enforcement. He was killed in 2007 when he responded to a domestic disturbance call.



For more information contact Lita Gonzalez at 216-410-4577 or lita.gonzalez@att.net, or visit the website https://officerjasonwest.org. For event updates, see the group’s Facebook page (The Officer Jason D. West Memorial Fund).