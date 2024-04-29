Noble Neighborhood Library's grand opening is June 2

Heights Libraries is celebrating two big events on Sunday, June 2: The grand reopening of the Noble Neighborhood Library and the kickoff of its summer reading program.



“We couldn’t think of a better way to welcome the community back into the expanded and renovated branch,” said Nancy Levin, Heights Libraries director. “Our Noble branch neighbors have been so patient and supportive of this big project, so we really want to celebrate in a big way. Luckily, the timing was perfect for these two big events to begin on the same day.”



The expanded building will offer roughly double the space of the original building and will feature four public meeting rooms, a technology learning center, a drive-up window and a storytime room. The new adult area will be on the opposite side of the building from the new, expanded teen and children areas.



The new building will also have plenty of outdoor space, including a patio outside the children's area, and enough room for outdoor performances. In fact, the Cleveland Shakespeare Festival will be the first group to perform in the outdoor space this summer, having already scheduled two performances, with "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" on June 21 and "King Lear" on July 19.



The grand opening will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, and will include speakers, a ribbon cutting, music, children’s activities, refreshments, and an opportunity for customers of all ages to sign up for the library’s 2024 summer reading program, "Read, Renew, Repeat."



The celebration is free and open to all.