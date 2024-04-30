Gather Well seeks to connect CH

Gather Well Cleveland Heights is a new organization with a mission to build bridges and help establish more connections in the community. Its founders believe proximity is a start, but establishing true community relationships will be the key to strengthening Cleveland Heights further.

For Julie Walker, this idea sprang from a true passion for her community and years of service as a parent, teacher and volunteer. As a lifelong resident and current teacher and parent in the CH-UH school district, Walker has deep knowledge of this community's leaders and organizations, and wants to help community champions better work in partnership with one another rather than in isolation. She sees the incredible potential of the people and resources in the CH community, and wants to ensure they benefit residents in all corners of the city.

Walker is partnering with Eric Yarham, another Cleveland Heights grad, who boomeranged back to the city in 2020. Having reestablished himself in Cleveland Heights while working remotely, Yarham fell back into step with the community’s rhythm, finding ways to give back. Currently, he is focusing on native gardening projects, cooperative community-building, and justice-driven technology.

While working on the Boulevard Garden committee, Walker and Yarham established a connection, leading to their partnership and a project that has become Gather Well Cleveland Heights.

Gather Well’s website and social media presence on Facebook and Instagram are now live.

The organization’s next step will be to launch a podcast, bringing information to other community members in an easily accessible format that isn’t already being done locally.

The first podcast episode is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, after which Gather Well will release a new episode the first and third Wednesday of each month. Podcast segments will include (1) a rundown of all gatherings and opportunities that are happening within the community over the following two weeks; (2) a deeper dive into a specific organization and a timely upcoming event; and (3) a “meet your neighbor” segment highlighting Cleveland Heights residents.

The podcast’s first guest will be a member of the Heights 5K planning committee. All are invited to tune in, subscribe, and follow all socials to keep up to date with the latest in “gathering” here in Cleveland Heights.

Additional information, and links to all socials can be found at www.gatherwellch.org.