CH Charter Review Commission to host May 21 public meeting

The 2023 Cleveland Heights Charter Review Commission (CRC) will hold a public information and input meeting—for comments on its report and proposed charter changes—on Tuesday, May 21, 6 p.m., at the Lee Road Library.

The CRC began meeting in July 2023 to consider possible changes to the CH City Charter.

Videos of the meetings are available on the city’s YouTube channel. Links to the videos, as well as the CRC's meeting schedule, agendas and minutes, are posted on the city’s Web page for the commission (www.clevelandheights.gov/875/Charter-Review-Commission).

The CRC welcomed comments from the public at a meeting held on Feb. 12, and appreciated the thoughtful input that community members shared. CRC thanks those members of the public who have attended a meeting or submitted e-mail comments.

The CRC is preparing to submit its report, with proposed charter changes, to CH City Council by May 31. Hosting this second public meeting is a step in finalizing that goal. The meeting’s agenda will include a review of the CRC’s recommendations, and an opportunity for public comments.

Before the May 21 meeting, the CRC will share a draft of its report and of charter amendments via the city’s website.

In addition to attending the meeting, the public may also submit written comments via e-mail, to crc@clevelandheights.gov.