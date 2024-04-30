Celebrate 'We Are Noble' May 17–19

We Are Noble—the celebration of the people and places in the Noble Road neighborhoods of Cleveland Heights—kicks off on Friday, May 17, 6–8 p.m., with NobleFest, the Noble Elementary School family fun fair held on school grounds. There, kids can enjoy games, food and activities with friends and family.

The weekend schedule for May 17–19 is unfolding at www.nobleneighbors.com. There, one can find information about participating—holding a yard sale, for example, or joining as a business or institution. Cleveland Heights residents from other neighborhoods are invited to join in the celebration and discover new features of this neighborhood; explore its parks, business districts and eclectic houses; and meet new people.

All area residents are welcome to host a yard sale at their home. Businesses and institutions are invited to showcase their products, services and missions to this community by offering special sales, giveaways, food and performances. Real estate agents will hold open houses for folks to tour.

The Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC) will host a small-tool sale and open house designed to introduce newcomers to their many programs. Noble Road Presbyterian Church's pie sale will take place at HRRC on Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. till noon. (Insider tip: Come early!)

Later that day, 1–4 p.m., Oxford Elementary School folks will present their Oxford Carnival at the school, featuring games, prizes, food trucks, popcorn, cotton candy, a DJ, and resource tables. The resource tables will provide details to parents about summer programs and camps their kids can be involved in over the summer. Kids can also get temporary tattoos and a creation from a balloon twister.

Noble Neighborhood Library, just a few weeks from its grand opening, is going mobile—in the wheeled sense—all weekend. Find its book mobiles, featuring giveaways and activities, at NobleFest, Oxford Carnival and Noble Gardeners' Market.

As a returning special feature, on Saturday, May 18, Noble Gardeners' Market will host a seedling plant sale, 10 a.m. till noon, at the corner of Noble and Roanoke roads (one block north of Monticello Boulevard). Neighbors will sell seeds they harvested last fall, seedling vegetable plants they are growing at home, and flowering plants divided from their bountiful backyards.

The Noble Gardeners' Market's full selling season is in August and September, when all this backyard and community garden abundance is ripening. Anyone is welcome to be a seller. Just bring your own table or ground cloth and be prepared to make change for your customers for either the May 18 seedling plant sale event or during the August and September vegetable- , fruit- and plant-sale season. To learn more about the market, visit www.nobleneighbors.com/noble-gardeners-market.html.