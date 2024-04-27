CH council appoints Jim Posch to fill vacancy

At a special meeting of Cleveland Heights City Council on Thursday, April 25, the six council members appointed Jim Posch to fill the council vacancy created when Janine Boyd resigned on March 18.

The vote was 5-1, with Council Member Anthony Mattox Jr. voting no.

According to an April 26 press release from CH Council President Tony Cuda, the city’s law director, William Hanna, swore in Posch on Friday morning.

“Vice President Russell and I are pleased to welcome Mr. Posch to our team,” Cuda stated. “We are confident that his dedication to public service on the library board and as a two-term elected member of the CH-UH school board will allow him to hit the ground running.”

At the April 25 meeting, Cuda offered a “thank you” to all who applied to fill the vacant seat. “This was a talented group of people. We appreciate their dedication to the city, and willingness to go through this process.”

Cuda stated that council members encouraged the applicants “to stay involved as potential members of committees, boards and commissions.”

Council received 17 applications; six were withdrawn during the process.