Church flea market, April 25–27, will benefit missions

The United Women in Faith at Church of the Saviour (2537 Lee Road) will host a Spring Flea Market April 25–27.

All proceeds of this popular event benefit local and global missions.

Pay $10 to shop the first hour of the sale, Thursday, April 25, 3–4 p.m. Admission is free 4–8 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 26; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

In addition to the variety of flea-market items, plants, soup, and baked goods to-go also will be available for purchase.

On Saturday, most items will be discounted 50%, and there will be a fill-a-bag book clearance.

Donations of items for the sale will be accepted at the church Sunday, April 21, through Tuesday, April 23. Contact the church by e-mail, cotsfleas@gmail.com, to inquire about drop-off hours and acceptable items. (Please, do not leave items after-hours.)

Church of the Saviour thanks the community for its support.