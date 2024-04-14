Church flea market, April 25–27, will benefit missions
The United Women in Faith at Church of the Saviour (2537 Lee Road) will host a Spring Flea Market April 25–27.
All proceeds of this popular event benefit local and global missions.
Pay $10 to shop the first hour of the sale, Thursday, April 25, 3–4 p.m. Admission is free 4–8 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 26; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.
In addition to the variety of flea-market items, plants, soup, and baked goods to-go also will be available for purchase.
On Saturday, most items will be discounted 50%, and there will be a fill-a-bag book clearance.
Donations of items for the sale will be accepted at the church Sunday, April 21, through Tuesday, April 23. Contact the church by e-mail, cotsfleas@gmail.com, to inquire about drop-off hours and acceptable items. (Please, do not leave items after-hours.)
Church of the Saviour thanks the community for its support.
Christine Radigan
Christine Radigan is administrator at Church of the Saviour.