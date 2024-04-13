FutureHeights announces director's departure

On April 10, the FutureHeights Board of Directors announced that Kristine Pagsuyoin is no longer the executive director of FutureHeights nor the publisher of the Heights Observer, effective immediately.

She held the positions for just over one year. The Board wishes her well in her future endeavors.

The Board of Directors and staff will work hand in hand to restructure leadership and to continue existing programming in support of the communities of Cleveland Heights and University Heights.

FutureHeights would like to thank the community for its continued support, both financial and through dedicated volunteerism. The Board is committed to ensuring that FutureHeights is an organization that represents the best of the Heights community.