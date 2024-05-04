HRRC announces April classes
Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC), located at 2520 Noble Road in Cleveland Heights, is offering two classes in April:
- April 22, 7–9 p.m., Organic Lawncare. This class is free.
- April 24, 6–9 p.m., Women's Home How-To Carpentry Series. This is the first of a series of six classes in which participants will learn the basics of carpentry. The fee for the series is $150.
Income-based discounts of 50 to 100 percent are available for those who qualify.
To register for any HRRC class, visit http://hrrc-ch.org or call 216-381-6100, ext. 16.
Anne Goodfriend
Anne Marie Goodfriend is the education coordinator at Home Repair Resource Center.
Volume 17, Issue 5, Posted 4:32 PM, 04.05.2024