HRRC announces April classes

Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC), located at 2520 Noble Road in Cleveland Heights, is offering two classes in April:

April 22, 7–9 p.m., Organic Lawncare. This class is free.

April 24, 6–9 p.m., Women's Home How-To Carpentry Series. This is the first of a series of six classes in which participants will learn the basics of carpentry. The fee for the series is $150.





Income-based discounts of 50 to 100 percent are available for those who qualify.

To register for any HRRC class, visit http://hrrc-ch.org or call 216-381-6100, ext. 16.