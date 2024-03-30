UH Symphonic Band salutes spring April 7

University Heights Symphonic Band (UHSB) will return to John Carroll University’s (JCU) Dolan Science Center Atrium on Sunday, April 7, 3:30 p.m., for a free concert—a salute to spring and to the next day's solar eclipse.

Now in its 54th season, and under the direction of Devlin Pope, UHSB will play concert band music from Samuel Barber, Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa, Frank Ticheli and more at JCU.

Parking and admission are free, and the facility is ADA accessible.

Dolan Science Center is the first building behind the Fairmont Circle Campus entrance.

Next month, the band plans to kick off its summer season with a concert of patriotic music on Sunday, May 26, 12:30 p.m., at Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village.

On Memorial Day, May 27, the band will perform at Gearity elementary school at the conclusion of the University Heights Memorial Day parade.

For additional information, and a list of upcoming concerts, visit universityheightsband.org.