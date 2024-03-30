UH Sustainable Home Fair comes to Wiley April 21

University Heights residents, and those from other communities, are invited to celebrate Earth Day by learning how to become more energy efficient at the first-ever University Heights Sustainable Home Fair, on Sunday, April 21. The free event will take place at the Wiley school building, 2181 Miramar Blvd., 1–4 p.m.

“The concept of thinking globally and acting locally was never more important than it is today,” said Deanna Bremer Fisher, chief of staff for the city of University Heights. “This applies to our homes and yards, our various means of transportation, the items we purchase, the food we consume, how we handle solid waste and more. We should all learn various ways to become more sustainable.



“The ways we care for ourselves not only impacts our own lives but the greater community and the environment as a whole. Each of us can make a positive difference in the world through the choices we make.”



Local organizations and service providers—including Solar United Neighbors, First Energy, NOPEC, Rust Belt Riders, Meadow City Nursery, Fix-It CLE, and more—will host information booths at the fair, and how-to workshops will be presented by Home Repair Resource Center, Cleveland Restoration Society’s Heritage Home Program, and the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District.

In 2022, the city of University Heights became a Power a Clean Future Ohio community with a goal to reduce the city’s carbon emissions by 30% of 2010 levels by 2030. Efforts made by individual homeowners can help the city reach its goal.

The University Heights Sustainable Home Fair is an opportunity to learn the latest and best practices from a variety of experts, including how to become more climate aware and how to make a difference.

For more information, visit www.universityheights.com/sustainable-home-fair.