Plan now for plant sale and swap, and other May events

Noble Gardeners' Market (NGM) will host its annual Seedling Sale and Plant Swap on Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. to noon.

All neighbors are invited to sell seedling plants, divide plants from their gardens, or bring potted houseplants to sell or swap. Sellers and buyers do not need to be from Cleveland Heights to join in.

The event will take place at the mini-park at the corner of Noble and Roanoke roads, one block north of Monticello Boulevard.

No fee is collected, but participants must supply their own chair and table or ground cloth, and should be aware that there are no utilities or restrooms at this pocket park.

All items must be clearly marked with the sale price or the swap option.

The NGM Seedling and Plant Swap is one feature of a weekend-long celebration of the Noble neighborhoods—We Are Noble 2024—hosted by Noble Neighbors.

On Friday, May 17, 6–8 p.m., Noble Elementary School's PTA will host NobleFest, a family festival.

On Saturday, May 18, 1–4 p.m., Oxford Elementary School's PTA will host Oxford Carnival for family fun.

Watch nobleneighbors.com for updates as more events are added to the weekend schedule. All residents, businesses and institutions are invited to host yard sales, sidewalk sales and open doors to showcase the assets of the Noble neighborhood.