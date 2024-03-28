N. B. White Gallery opens Spring Show

The Nicholson B. White Gallery invites the community to the opening of its Spring Show on Friday, April 5, 5–7 p.m., where attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists: Jeff Suntala, Boni Suzanne Gelfand, Meryl Engler, and Gene Epstein. The show will be on view until Sunday, June 9, at the gallery, located at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Jeff Suntala is known around town for his urban plein air watercolors, featuring both familiar and obscure sites around Cleveland and its outskirts. A member of the Ohio Watercolor Society, Suntala has garnered acclaim for his Cleveland Plein Air Watercolor calendar.

Boni Suzanne Gelfand is a Cleveland artist whose work reflects her experience in interior design and the travel industry. Utilizing materials such as silks, linens, wall coverings, crushed glass, beads, and sequins, her works—akin to mosaics—resonate with meticulous detail. Her travels to foreign lands inform and inspire her work, which also features flowers and plant life as subjects.

Meryl Engler, a resident of Akron, brings to the exhibition her vibrant woodcut prints, which are becoming known in, and beyond, Northeast Ohio. Pattern, repetition and hidden landscapes shape her work, as do magical human moments. She seeks to push the limits of printmaking, combining different art mediums in innovative and exciting ways.

Gene Epstein breathes new life into used or discarded books and found objects, transforming them into thought-provoking works of art. Expect the unexpected when viewing Epstein’s inventive art, where aged books take on new shapes and complexities. Epstein has worked in bookbinding and illustration, and is also a talented jazz bassist.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, at 2747 Fairmount Blvd., welcomes the community to its events and services. For information, visit www.stpauls-church.org.