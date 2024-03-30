Mark National Poetry Month with Ekphrastacy

As National Poetry Month unfolds, Heights Arts will present the latest event in its Ekphrastacy series—a fusion of visual art and poetic expression.

At the heart of Heights Arts’ April 18 event is the dynamic interplay between artists and poets, epitomizing the nonprofit’s commitment to fostering cultural vibrancy. Spearheading this artistic endeavor is Siaara Freeman, Heights poet laureate, who began her two-year term in April 2023.

She is a teaching artist for Center for Arts-Inspired Learning and a celebrated poet and performer. Freeman's collection of poetry, Urbanshee, released in August 2022, has garnered widespread acclaim, showcasing her ability to delve into the intricacies of urban life with grace and insight.

The upcoming Ekphrastacy event, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, at Heights Arts, will feature Freeman alongside guest poets Beks Freeman, Carrie George, and Philip Metres. The poets will weave words in response to the thought-provoking pieces showcased in the current Heights Arts exhibition, Irrational Objects: Backwards Into the Future. Attendees are invited to immerse themselves in a realm where creativity knows no bounds, celebrating the power of language and imagery to transcend boundaries and ignite the imagination.

The appointment of Freeman as Heights Poet Laureate marked a significant milestone for both Heights Arts and the broader community. The position, known as the Cleveland Heights Poet Laureate through the 10 previous appointees, expanded with Freeman’s appointment, to encompass the entire Heights community through a new partnership with University Heights.

Under Freeman's guidance, the Heights Poet Laureate program continues to uphold its legacy as the longest-running laureateship in the state.

For more information on the April 18 Ekphrastacy event, or to reserve a ticket, visit www.heightsarts.org.